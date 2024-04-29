Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 7,672 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR opened at $54.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

