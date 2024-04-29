Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 1,109 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after buying an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,188,000 after buying an additional 429,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $307.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 844.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

