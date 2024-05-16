Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. Sprout Social has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,534.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,600 shares of company stock worth $5,738,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,164,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,368,000 after buying an additional 93,712 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,593,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,882,000 after purchasing an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

