Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
NYSE MXC opened at $12.05 on Monday. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.
Mexco Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
