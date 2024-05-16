TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 2.5 %

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

