TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 2.5 %
TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
