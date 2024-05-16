Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $68.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

