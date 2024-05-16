Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $35.18 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,393 shares of company stock valued at $459,137. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.