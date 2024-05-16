Head-To-Head Contrast: Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 6.24% 12.00% 3.75% Red Cat -206.42% -52.40% -47.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and Red Cat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 3 8 11 0 2.36 Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.27%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Red Cat.

95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Red Cat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Red Cat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.24 billion 4.03 $107.30 million $0.20 65.85 Red Cat $9.91 million 8.32 -$27.09 million ($0.52) -2.13

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat. Red Cat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Red Cat on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

