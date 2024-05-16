Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 1.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,725,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,068,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

