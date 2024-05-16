CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $30.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
