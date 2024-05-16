CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $30.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment comprises approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

