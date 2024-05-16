StockNews.com Begins Coverage on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDC. Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE:MDC opened at $62.98 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

