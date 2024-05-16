Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMTX

Aemetis Price Performance

AMTX stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $184.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aemetis by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 253,745 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.