Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.58.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

