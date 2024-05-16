Analyzing Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Alignment Healthcare has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $1.82 billion 0.74 -$148.02 million ($0.84) -8.39 NeueHealth $1.16 billion 0.04 -$1.15 billion ($130.73) -0.05

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and NeueHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alignment Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. Alignment Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeueHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and NeueHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare -7.81% -91.06% -22.63% NeueHealth -89.78% -5.62% 2.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alignment Healthcare and NeueHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 1 3 4 1 2.56 NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $8.69, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. NeueHealth has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given NeueHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than Alignment Healthcare.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare beats NeueHealth on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc., a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

