Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 14.90.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 56.47% and a negative return on equity of 192.68%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.