10,616 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Bought by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 835.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 190,287 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,007,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4,817.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

