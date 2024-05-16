Analysts Set Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Target Price at $61.00

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.
Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.39.
Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.
About Worthington Enterprises
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
