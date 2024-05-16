DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $19.71 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3,525.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $94,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

