Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $100.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $100.95.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after acquiring an additional 782,958 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $55,026,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,162,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,093,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

