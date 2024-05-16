Insider Selling: EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,405,888.96 in Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 1,255,258 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $1,405,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EMCORE Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of EMKR opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.54. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 181.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter worth about $950,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 65.1% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,552,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded EMCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

See Also

