Analysts Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Price Target at C$49.43

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AND. CIBC cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

TSE AND opened at C$40.54 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$36.76 and a 1 year high of C$48.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. The company has a market cap of C$789.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

