Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.75 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$45.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

