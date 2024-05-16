ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives $93.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

ESAB opened at $111.04 on Thursday. ESAB has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in ESAB by 302.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ESAB by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ESAB by 55.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

