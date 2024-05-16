ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,027,600 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 10,010,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

ESR Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESRCF opened at $1.32 on Thursday. ESR Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Get ESR Group alerts:

ESR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.