Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanticus news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,416.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III purchased 263,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Stories

