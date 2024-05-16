Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $271,563.60, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

