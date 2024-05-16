KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Albert Z. Praw Sells 22,160 Shares

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on KB Home

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in KB Home by 32.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in KB Home by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.