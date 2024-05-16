KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Albert Z. Praw Sells 22,160 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in KB Home by 32.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in KB Home by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

