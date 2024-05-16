PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after buying an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $114,043,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $183.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.58. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $194.24.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

