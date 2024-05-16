Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.04.

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$55.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$49.82 and a 12 month high of C$60.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,971.65. In related news, Director Brian Slocum acquired 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total transaction of C$37,706.21. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,851 shares of company stock worth $111,115. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

