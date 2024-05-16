Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA opened at $208.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $135.07 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.96.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

