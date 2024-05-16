Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GENI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Genius Sports stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 620,472 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Genius Sports by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 919,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

