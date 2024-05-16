Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) PT at $56.23

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

