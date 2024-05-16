Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 191.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,097,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,431 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,618,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after buying an additional 2,984,705 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,093,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,800 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.3% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 914,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

