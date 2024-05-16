Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Sells $2,250,235.26 in Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 2.6 %

TPH opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after buying an additional 1,524,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

