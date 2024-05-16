Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives $13.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDMY. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of UDMY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.12. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,331.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,331.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,981 shares of company stock worth $514,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Udemy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 117,846 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,057,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $3,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

