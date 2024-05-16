bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.74.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Shares of BLUE stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.82.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
