bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLUE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in bluebird bio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 309,690 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,617,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 46,216 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.