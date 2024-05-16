HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.13.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $21.07 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at $19,439,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,627. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

