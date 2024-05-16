Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

