TD Securities Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$296.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$310.00 to C$296.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s previous close.
BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$304.15.
Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.2 %
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5265983 earnings per share for the current year.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
