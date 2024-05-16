ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONON. Barclays upped their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON
ON Price Performance
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.