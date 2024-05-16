Raymond James Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$25.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.29.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.55. The company had a trading volume of 142,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.83.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

