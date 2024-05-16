Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Denny’s (DENN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN):

5/2/2024 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2024 – Denny’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Denny’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Denny’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $10.50 to $9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/10/2024 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2024 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Denny’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 276,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,423. The company has a market cap of $425.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.94. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,093,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 89,465 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,545,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 228,709 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

