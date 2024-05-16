Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFN. Raymond James upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Shares of TSE EFN traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.10. The company had a trading volume of 484,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,291. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$24.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.89. The stock has a market cap of C$9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0547496 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

