Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

TSE EFN traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.10. The company had a trading volume of 484,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,291. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.89. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0547496 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. In related news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

