NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright Sells 28,946 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total value of C$369,350.96.
NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
TSE:NVA traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.91. The company had a trading volume of 144,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,149. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.65. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$13.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
