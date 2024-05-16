NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright Sells 28,946 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total value of C$369,350.96.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:NVA traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.91. The company had a trading volume of 144,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,149. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.65. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$13.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVA. Desjardins reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.03.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

