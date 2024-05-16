Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in April

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 842,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 334.2 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
COCSF stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
