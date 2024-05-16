Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in April

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 842,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 334.2 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

COCSF stock remained flat at $9.97 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.