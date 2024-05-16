Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIR. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.42.

TSE BIR traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.96. 984,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,746. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$8.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 148.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$183.30 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0897456 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

