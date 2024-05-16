Desjardins Lowers Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$8.75

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian set a C$10.00 target price on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.42.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.25. 276,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,375. The company has a market capitalization of C$499.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.64. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

