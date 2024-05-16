PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07), reports.

PaxMedica Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of PXMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 39,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. PaxMedica has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. Its lead product candidate is PAX-101 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, fragile X syndrome, human African trypanosomiasis (HAT), and fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome.

