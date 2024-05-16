PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07), reports.
PaxMedica Stock Down 11.5 %
Shares of PXMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. 39,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. PaxMedica has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $27.54.
About PaxMedica
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PaxMedica
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
Receive News & Ratings for PaxMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaxMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.