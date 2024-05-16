ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,274. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17. ON has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in ON by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in ON by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 63.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.