ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON
ON Price Performance
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Equities analysts expect that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ON
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in ON by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in ON by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 63.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.